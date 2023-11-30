CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s NIL Collective for CCU football is stopping.

The Teal Collective is a group who helps student-athletes get money through their name, image and likeness.

The collective was formed by three CCU football alumni, and according to the group’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the stoppage comes just two seasons after starting.

The Teal Collective announced on X Thursday morning that it would close at the end of the year, but the post has since been deleted.

Before the post was deleted, it said that “as of today, all subscriptions have been canceled and there will be no further donations accepted.”

CCU football players can still accept deals from businesses outside of athletics, similar to the deal that quarterback Grayson McCall made with Darlington Raceway earlier this year.

News13 received a statement from the university Thursday.

“Coastal Carolina University is very grateful for the efforts and impact of Teal Collective. While Teal Collective is not operated by the university, we are certainly disappointed to learn that it is ceasing operation. We grateful for the other collectives that continue to work with our student-athletes.”

The Teal Collective’s original mission was to provide Coastal football student-athletes with marketing opportunities to expand their bands.

NIL collectives also offer players to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Student-athletes on other teams at Coastal can still be on NIL.

Some women’s basketball players said athletes work hard and that NIL is something they all deserve.

“It’s just a financial thing. Like, that’s like somebody getting their job taken away. Yeah, basically their job getting taken away. Like, what are you going to do, you know?” Alancia Ramsey said. “You’re not really getting any other source of income because you can’t, you don’t have time to get a job. Your time is literally basketball, being here all day doing basketball, so, it’s like we should get paid for it.”

News13 reached out to one of the people behind the Teal Collective, Maurice Simpkins, who said we interrupted his workday and that he had no comment.