CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the first three-time recipient of the award.

McCall led the Sun Belt and ranked second in the nation with a 176.10 passing efficiency, while ranking second in the conference and 21st in the nation with 16.7 points responsible for per game, the conference said in a news release. The native of Indian Trail, North Carolina, also ranked third in the Sun Belt with 275.4 yards of total offense per game and 257.1 passing yards per game.

McCall led the Chanticleers, 9-2, to their second Sun Belt East Division title over the past three seasons to send Coastal Carolina into the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship Game against Troy. The nationally televised game is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Troy, Alabama.

Other top Sun Belt awards went to James Madison graduate student quarterback Todd Centeio, who was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year; Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year; Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman wide receiver Jared Brown, who was picked as the Freshman of the Year; and Troy head coach Jon Sumrall, who was honored as the Coach of the Year.