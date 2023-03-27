CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University freshman quarterback Dontrell Jackson was arrested Wednesday night by campus police on weapon and drug charges, online booking records show.

Jackson, 19, is suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities, the school said in a statement.

Jackson was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, carrying or displaying a firearm in a public area and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol, online booking records show. He was released Friday afternoon on bonds totaling more than $5,000.

Coastal Carolina University’s student conduct process is now handling the case, the school said. News13 has reached out to police for more details but has not heard back.

This is the second time in four months that a Coastal Carolina quarterback was arrested.