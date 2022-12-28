CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eighty-seven members of Coastal Carolina University’s Regiment Band are headed to London to perform in the city’s New Year’s Day parade.

The parade is the equivalent of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the U.S.

The band got the invitation a year ago after the parade’s talent scouts searched for the world’s finest university bands. In a typical year, only two U.S. universities are invited to participate. This year, Coastal will be joined by a handful of other bands because of rollover from COVID.

This is the first year since the pandemic the parade will be at its full capacity.

Garrett Griffin, director of bands at Coastal Carolina, said that while the band members are used to halftime performances and local parades, they have never done anything as big as this massive journey they are on.

“It’s very similar to a halftime, just on a condensed area,” Griffin said. “We’re actually playing music that we played this fall, so they’re familiar with it, but we stage it onto a space that’s a quarter of the size of a football field.”

The band has been preparing for more than a year, and now that the moment is here, everyone is feeling the butterflies.

“I think some of the nerves are setting in,” Griffin said.” So many of the students in the band are from this area and have not really traveled outside of this area very much, many of which have never been on an airplane.”

Aside from the honor of performing in the parade, the students will get an opportunity to explore the city.

“There’s a ton of things they’re doing over there,” Griffin said. “Tourism things, tours, seeing all the iconic landmarks. In addition to the parade, there’s a concert series that some of the students are playing in.”

Griffin said the band could not have done it without the support from the community and the university.

“I think just recently the students Have realized how much support we’re getting, and it’s starting to affect them in a positive way to realize how many people have stepped in and really helped make this trip happen,” Griffin said.