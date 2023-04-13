CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Congratulations are in order for Coastal Carolina University’s student newspaper, The Chanticleer, as students won big at the South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Meeting and Awards ceremony held March 31 at Clemson University.

Here is a breakdown of the awards:

The Chanticleer won third place in the General Excellence category

Madison Sharrock won the Mundy Scholarship

Sarah Jackson won first place in Advertisement for a Student Health Services ad

Megan Wallace and Madison Sharrock won second place in News Story for “Housing Hiccups as Enrollment Increases”

Jacob Bashura, Sarah Jackson, and Tiera Rivers won second place in Page One Design for a homecoming special issue titled “Ride the Wave”

Jacob Hensley won second place in Video for a news video about a student protest

Tiera Rivers won third place in Specialty Page Design for a graphic about CCU’s arboretum

Although The Chanticleer has won individual awards in the past, this year is the first time a CCU student has won the Mundy Scholarship and the first time on record that the newspaper has won a general excellence award.

“It’s an honor not only to represent the university, but also to represent myself, where I come from, and the hard work I’ve put into academia since middle school,” Sharrock said.

Wendy Weinhold, associate professor in the Department of Communication, Media and Culture, says the awards reflect newspapers published between December 2021 and 2022, under three different Chanticleer editors-in-chief.

“These students have shown a tremendous amount of resilience and responsibility,” Weinhold said. “Doing the work of being a campus newspaper reporter, particularly at Coastal, which doesn’t have a journalism degree, (a major is being established in Fall of 2023), the resources, or the history that many of our competitors have, is an extraordinary challenge.”

In addition to the students who won awards, two other students attended the SCPA awards event: Shelby Ankiewicz ’22, who was editor-in-chief from August 2021 through February 2022, and senior Joshua Carroll, current editor-in-chief.

Carroll joined The Chanticleer as a reporter in October 2021, moved to the role of culture desk editor and then stepped into the editor-in-chief role in January 2023. He hopes CCU’s SCPA awards will encourage more students to contribute their talents to The Chanticleer.

“I hope other students will feel confident that they don’t have to be stars to work on The Chanticleer, but they can just use the talents they have.,” Carroll said.

The Chanticleer is available in print and digital versions.