CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina students are expressing their concerns about the school following the shooting death of a 14-year-old just a half-mile from campus Friday night.

News13 obtained police reports Monday that showed the shooting happened in the parking lot of a bar off Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road.

Several Coastal Carolina freshmen that live in the dorms told News13’s Claire Purnell that the bar where the shooting happened is just a five-minute walk from where they all live.

“I had to find out through a friend who told me, which is so scary as someone whose like, living here on campus,” Annette Clark said. “It’s the fact that it was so close and we were not aware of it. Because any situation where there’s an active shooter I feel like everyone in the area should be immediately notified.”

Coastal students said the 18-and-up bar formerly known as One N Done now goes by “The Union” and is one of the more popular bars among students.

“We were actually at a different bar and we found out when we got home and it was scary to think that it was right there,” said freshman Kelcy Acevedo.

Acevedo said she found out about the shooting through social media, which several other students and even a couple parents said is very concerning to them.

“And for people that were out that night, I was walking along the street and saw police cars. No clue what happened,” Clark said. “And the school has done nothing to rectify that. And honestly for me that’s really upsetting because even if it wasn’t a student, it’s something in our community.”

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson anticipates police presenting a case to him regarding the so-called “nuisance-law”.

“The police are actively working. That case is a homicide where somebody is going to be punished for taking the life of someone else,” Richardson said. “In civil, it’s the business itself is not maintained in a proper way to avoid shootings and trespass and littering.”

News13 continues to work to find out more about what led up to the incident.