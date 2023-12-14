CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several construction projects are included in a master plan approved Thursday by the Coastal Carolina University board of trustees.

“The campus master plan will be a conceptual guide as new building projects are presented to the board for approval,” the university said in a news release.

The newly approved plan includes parking-deck options a proposed convocation center and a center for the arts.

The board of trustees recognized South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman by approving an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree. Newman will be the keynote speaker at the school’s May 2024 commencement ceremony.

Earlier this year, Newman, a native of Kingstree, South Carolina, presided over all of the criminal matters relating to Alex Murdaugh’s six-week double murder trial.

In action at Thursday’s meeting, board members approved two motions in support of a building for the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance.

The university plans to acquire 27 acres from the CCU Student Housing Foundation that will be used to relocate the school’s track and field facility and increase the land acquisition budget for the new Health and Human Performance building to $1 million.

The Housing Foundation would need to approve the acquisition. Plans call for the Health and Human Performance building to be built on site of the current track and field facility, which is being moved to east campus near the Stevens Tennis Complex.

According to the news release, the budget for the new academic building, including a nearby 400-space parking facility, is about $53 million. The 64,000-square-foot facility will house the following academic units: public health, nursing, health administration, exercise science, recreation and sport management, and sport management (master’s).

The facility will also provide space for classrooms, laboratories, and administrative offices, and will include a medical clinic for students, faculty, and staff members to access healthcare.

Also on Thursday, the board approved gameday enhancements to Brooks Stadium, including a new fully digital video-display scoreboard and audio upgrade to the south end zone. The new scoreboard will better display scores, statistics, graphics, advertisements, and other relevant information.

The next board of trustees meeting will be on Feb. 27-28.