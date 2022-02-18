Coastal Carolina University approves speaker for spring graduation ceremony

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University (CCU) board of trustees approved the selection of its guest speaker for the spring graduation ceremony at a meeting Tuesday.

Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Conway native will be CCU’s speaker for their spring commencement ceremony, university officials said in a press release.

Wyche attended Clemson University where she earned a bachelor of science in engineering and a master of science in bioengineering degree. She was inducted into the Thomas Green Clemson Academy of Engineers and Scientists in 2019, according to the release.

Before joining NASA, Wyche worked for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Washington, D.C.

Wyche will deliver the University’s keynote address on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks Stadium. She will also receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science at the spring commencement ceremony, the release said.