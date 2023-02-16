CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s Board of Trustees met on Thursday, where it approved promotional tuition rates to enhance several enrollment initiatives and a new four-year degree program: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), according to a news release.

According to CCU Provost Dan Ennis, the four promotional tuition rates are designed to increase accessibility of the University’s programs and support student recruitment.

The release said the program’s four components that include:

Students who left CCU with at least 15 hours earned, in good academic standing, but short of an undergraduate degree are now eligible to take some courses offered through CCU’s online completion program for a flat $100 special tuition rate.

Undergraduate students serving on active duty, as a member of the National Guard or as a reservist will now pay $250 per credit hour (part-time students) and $3,750 per semester (full-time).

South Carolina residents who hold college credits from institutions other than CCU and are seeking degree completion are eligible to take some courses offered through CCU’s online completion program for a flat $100 special tuition rate.

A new CCU/ South Carolina Technical College system partnership offers SCTC personnel the opportunity to register for graduate level coursework taught through CCU at a special rate of 60% of the in-state graduate tuition. The program mirrors the discounts offered to Horry County Schools personnel who are pursuing graduate degrees at the University.

The BSN degree is designed to prepare students for a variety of roles in healthcare organizations, the release said. The program, which will be housed in the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance, will address the local and regional nursing shortage.

The BSN program will equip students with a variety of nursing skills, knowledge, and ethical values to pass the national licensure examination for registered nurses, according to the release.

The school said it anticipates that 90% of graduates would secure an RN position within nine months of graduation.

The new degree program must be approved by the South Carolina Higher Education Commission, South Carolina Department of Education, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before it can be officially added to the University curriculum.

The board’s next scheduled meetings are May 3-4.