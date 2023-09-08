CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University officials officially broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited $20 million indoor practice facility that’s expected to be completed by January 2025.

The 90,000-square-foot facility, which has been in the works for more than a year, is something the university’s athletics programs need to stay competitive, officials said.

“Almost everybody we play has an indoor facility,” said Joe Moglia, who serves as chair of athletics, executive director of football and an executive advisor to the school’s presidents.

Not having the option to practice indoors puts the football team behind its competition, Moglia said.

“When we have real heat, and can’t have full practice, you can go to your indoor facility,” he said. “When we have any sort of rain or bad weather or lightning, we can’t practice, but we can if we have an indoor facility.”

The facility will also be a selling point for future Chanticleers, too.

“I think the recruiting process is huge, and having an indoor facility for every team allows you to keep moving forward, and I think recruits are gonna see the investment that Coastal has put into athletics,” said Rachel Whitten, who coaches women’s lacrosse at CCU.

Moglia, who also happens to be the school’s former head football coach, said he couldn’t be more proud of what’s been accomplished without an indoor facility.

“We try to stuff half the team in the batting cage and half the team into Kimble,” he said. “Now, that’s a good way for a lot of people to get injured.”

The multipurpose facility will be used for more than just athletics, however. CCU officials plan to use it for graduations, campus-wide events, and recreational sports as well.

“It’s not just a practice facility, it is a community facility,” said Kelly Moore, executive director of the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation.