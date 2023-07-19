CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s still a little more than a month until Coastal Carolina University students return for fall classes, but a full-scale armed-aggressor exercise on Wednesday already has everyone focused on campus security.

The all-day event, which has been in the planning stages since before the pandemic, includes law enforcement personnel, medical teams, and even students acting as victims. It’s meant to simulate a real-life crisis and will include an aggressor entering a building and law-enforcement personnel interviewing survivors at a local hospital hours after an incident.

“Public safety is our primary concern for the campus, and, bringing all of our law enforcement partners together and the other emergency medical services together and train like this so we’re better prepared to help the campus community and the community surrounding us,” said CCU Public Safety Lt. Steve Valenti.

CCU’s Public Safety Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway Medical Center and other local and federal agencies are taking part in the training exercise. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will also be on campus for the training and will provide an evaluation to let the school know how they did and what they still need to do to improve campus safety.

One goal of the exercise is to prepare for the unthinkable.

“There is an armed aggressor inside a building, multiple victims, we, take care of the threat to the community, we begin triage and patients,” Valenti said. “Horry County Fire Rescue and EMS will start prioritizing the transports, getting those patients to local medical centers to start their treatment.”

Most of the exercise will take place in Brittian Hall. A volunteer will portray an armed aggressor and more than 50 students will play the role of victims. The training will involve victims barricaded in classrooms and multiple casualties.

“Organized chaos,” Valenti said. “That would be the reality of it, but in the long run, I’m looking for our department to work better with the other agencies that are going to participate, both state, local, and federal partners, and build a better relationship and make the campus safe.”

With CCU gearing up to welcome in its largest-ever freshman class, Valenti said the training is meant to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“There’s no price tag,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of manpower that goes into it, but you just can’t put a price on safety.”