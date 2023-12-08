CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees recently approved two new four-year degree programs, including one that will be the first of its kind in South Carolina.

The Bachelor of Arts degree in cyberthreat intelligence will be the first degree program shared between two colleges, the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts and the Gupta College of Science. There are also plans to further cross platforms and even share faculty members.

“This is really just the beginning of much-needed cross-college and cross-disciplinary collaboration,” said Claudia Bornholdt, dean of the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts at CCU.

Bornholdt said it’s an important step.

“This is now the merger, the merger of the technical knowledge, understanding, and then there is the really important part of the intelligence gathering and security studies,” she said.

Chad Leverette, dean of the Gupta College of Science, said it’s important to be creative “in how we prepare students to sort of handle this emerging threat in all aspects of our lives.”

According to the two deans, the colleges have about 4,500 students, or about half of the university’s population.

Students seeking related degrees were sent a survey after the creation of the program, and the results were all positive.

“When we found out about this idea of coming together as two colleges, creating a degree that’s truly interdisciplinary, that’s exactly what it means to have [a] current curriculum, current degrees that are meeting state, national and regional needs,” Leverette said.

The other new degree program is in the Wall College of Business Administration, which is offering a Bachelor of Science degree in commercial and investment real estate.

“I think we will be attractive to students, incoming students and provide a unique education in this area and experience unique to a growing coastal region,” said Erika Small, dean of the Wall College of Business Administration.

There are just over 3,100 business students, and both new degree programs fall in line with CCU’s mission to create practitioners by way of hands-on learning.

“It’s a strength here at Coastal Carolina,” Leverette said. “It’s a strength in our colleges for students to actually do the work.”

Bornholdt agreed.

“It really sets us apart from these much bigger universities,” she said.

The academic programs are under review by state officials, and CCU anticipates full approval during the spring semester. If that happens, the programs would be included in the university curriculum next fall.