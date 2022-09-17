CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University dedicated one of its newer residence halls Friday morning, honoring a former university president and his wife for their years of service to the school and community.

The university’s board of trustees approved naming the building after David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo in December 2020.

DeCenzo served as the University’s second president for more than 13 years – from 2007 to 2020. During that time, he dramatically raised the CCU’s profile.

Under his leadership, the university expanded its academic program from 39 to 95 undergraduate majors and graduate-level offerings grew from a handful of master’s degrees to feature 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and two doctoral programs.

The university’s enrollment also grew to more than 10,000, an increase of more than 35% increase from when he took office. The university also experienced the most ambitious construction program in school history with a more than $300 million building campaign.

Terri DeCenzo was instrumental as the executive director of Women in Philanthropy and Leadership at CCU.

The inaugural Celebration of Inspiring Women and Women’s Leadership Conference in 2011 featured guest speakers from across the country and grew to attract more than 800 attendees each year.

WIPL also is credited with awarding more than 400 students in excess of $420,000 in financial support through annual awards and a fully endowed scholarship.