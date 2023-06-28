CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has secured state funding and plans to break ground this fall on a $20 million indoor practice facility for its athletic teams.

CCU President Michael Benson said Wednesday in a tweet that “final approval was just secured in Columbia” for the new facility. He called it the largest donor-funded project in school history.

The project has been in the works for more than a year. CCU announced in June 2022 that it was moving forward with the design phase of the facility after getting approval from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority.

At the time, the estimated cost of the project was $15 million.