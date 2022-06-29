CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is moving ahead with plans for a $15 million indoor practice facility for its athletics teams, officials said.

The university has received approval to start design work on the facility from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, according to Jerry Rashid, CCU’s director of communications.

CCU plans to advertise for architectural services in early July and pick a construction manager sometime this fall, Rashid said. Once the design work is finished, the university will seek construction approval with the hope of breaking ground in the fall of 2023.

In a tweet on Tuesday that showed a rendering of the new facility, CCU President Michael Benson said the university had received the “Last of 3 required approvals … from SFAA in Columbia for our indoor practice facility. Bids for design work will go out shortly.”