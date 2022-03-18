CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University will hire a new women’s basketball coach, the university announced Friday.

“After an evaluation of our women’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue said in an announcement. “We are appreciative for the dedication that Coach Williams has made to our women’s program and thank her for her service to Coastal Carolina University.”

Jaida Williams has been at CCU for nine seasons. She finished her time with a 129-127 record as head coach.

Under her leadership, the team had its first-ever postseason appearance when it played in the 2019 Women’s Basketball Invitational. She was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Coach of the Year in 2019-20.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately, according to CCU.