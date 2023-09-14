CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University hosted its first Recreation and Sport Management Symposium on Thursday.

It connected about 250 students from the department with local, state and national career opportunities.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics shows entertainment and sports occupations growing significantly through 2029, and will likely add 60,000 new jobs around the time many of the students will enter the work force.

“Our students and the people that work in our field are the people that are bringing in and driving that sport tourism, and this area is such a hot bed for sports tourism,” said Don Rockey, the chairman of CCU’s Recreation and Sport Management Department.

Myrtle Beach officials said the city and surrounding areas see about $160 million in sports tourism per year.

“Our building is called ‘Penny Hall’ because of the penny sales tax that is generated from all that tourism dollar,” Rockey said.

The inaugural event showcased local careers like working for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, as well as national opportunities like becoming a director with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He said, ‘surround yourself with great people, great talent, always be the hardest worker in the room and good things will happen to you,'” said Scott MacDonald, the senior director of youth sports partnerships for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Professionals from the city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Parks and Recreation and the NFL got CCU students excited for the future.

“All 250 other kids that are here, they’re competing for the same jobs you are, so you need to work as hard as you can,” said Alex Demarski, a senior sport management student. “Have that initiative, go out and actually do something. And impress the people here as well.”

CCU’s Recreation and Sport Management program currently has nearly 600 students.