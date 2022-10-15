CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts held a Journalism Jam event on Friday.

CCU journalism students, alumni and faculty members attended the jam. Activities at the event included lectures, exhibits, demonstrations and live music.

News13’s Annette Peagler was featured at the event during a panel discussion.

CCU’s annual Homecoming weekend and open house festivities concluded Saturday after the football game against Old Dominion University at Brooks Stadium.