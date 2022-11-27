CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Sunday evening for police activity at Magnolia Hall.
The alert did not provide any additional details, but community members are asked to avoid the area. The university said there is no threat to campus at this time.
Magnolia Hall is located off of University Boulevard.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.