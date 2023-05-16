CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For Coastal Carolina University music professor Eric Schultz, the 2024 Grammy Awards have extra meaning.

Schultz was chosen from among more than 2,000 nominees to be a quarterfinalist for the Grammy’s special Music Educator award — one of the biggest honors in music education. It means he’s among the top 10% in his field.

“Honestly, I’m just still kind of in shock,” he said.

The award recognizes educators who have made a significant impact and lasting contribution to the field of music education.

For Schultz, his connection to his students is everything.

“I’ve been really vulnerable with my students,” he said. “I told them about my story and where I come from as a, you know, LGBT person … and because of that vulnerability that I shared with my students, my students share their story with me, too. I’m so grateful for that. It’s such a powerful thing to be a part of.”

In a world where education seems to revolve around tests and quizzes, Schultz strives to teach his students passion.

“Having a project that has no due date or anything that you’re just kind of always you’re passionate about and you let that drive, drive you, it’s amazing what you can do to, can do with that approach,” he said. “If this award means anything to me, it’s just proof that what I’m teaching my students is actually true. Because people all around the country are noticing now. That’s crazy.”

The Grammy semifinalists will be announced in September, and the winner will be annouced during the 2024 awards program.