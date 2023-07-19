CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has chosen Alan West to be its new vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer, President Michael T. Benson said Wednesday in a news release.

West, who has worked at the University of Florida since 2013, will take over for David Frost, who had held the position since 2018 and recently announced plans to retire. He will start his new job on Aug. 14 and serve on the president’s cabinet and executive council.

West will supervise the financial services, budget, auxiliary enterprises, facilities planning and management, and procurement services, the release said. He also will advise senior leadership on all strategic and tactical matters related to budget management, cost-benefit analysis, forecasting needs, and the securing of new funding.

West is currently the assistant vice president and treasurer at the University of Florida, where he manages the process of analyzing and acquiring external funding, including debt, public-private partnerships, and other forms of funding. He also facilitates the development of funding proposals for capital projects and manages the relationships with the Florida Division of Bond Finance, board of governors, and rating agencies.

West also served as assistant vice president and university controller from 2015-2020 and as senior associate controller from 2013-15.

“Alan West’s depth and breadth of experience at the University of Florida is truly impressive,” Benson said. “His strong understanding of the various nuances of higher education finances will undoubtedly serve the University very well. CCU’s finances are in excellent shape due to the impeccable work of David Frost and his team. I wish David and his family all the best, and I look forward to working closely with Alan to ensure the University continues its bright path forward.”

From 2006-2013, West worked for the University of Florida Foundation Inc., most recently as assistant vice president and controller, the release said. In that role, he was responsible for the administration of all finance and accounting activities and oversaw teams across finance and accounting, gift processing, distribution, document management, and technology services.

West’s professional background also includes serving as an auditor at several firms.

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as the next CFO of this esteemed University,” West said. “It is with great enthusiasm that I embark on this opportunity to collaborate with President Benson, the administrative and financial team, and the larger campus community to further Coastal Carolina’s vital purpose. I believe in fostering an inclusive and transparent environment where open communication and shared goals drive organizational success, and I am confident that together we will achieve remarkable results.

“I would like to express my gratitude to President Benson for selecting me for this role and to David Frost, who is leaving Coastal Carolina in great financial shape. I am excited to join the Coastal community and contribute to its continued success.”

A certified public accountant, West is a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from the University of South Florida in accounting and general business, a Master of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University, and a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of Florida.