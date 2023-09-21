CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is always heavy on Saturdays near Coastal Carolina University, but it’s even heavier on days the Chanticleers play.

A public safety official at CCU said they usually start closing roads down for gameday about five hours before kickoff, but since their game against Georgia State is on Thursday, they waited to block the roads off until about 3:30 p.m.

They said that decision hopefully gave students and staff time to get off campus before the roads were closed.

Lieutenant of support services for public safety, Steve Valenti, said dealing with gameday traffic is always complex. He added that the parking lots on campus stayed open until about 4 p.m. on Thursday, but the lot next to the stadium and the athletic administrations building were closed all day because of the game.

Valenti said Highway 501 and 544 are usually backed up around rush hour. So, since Thursday’s game is set for 7:30, he encourages students and visitors to plan accordingly.

He also added that students should use the university’s shuttle service when heading to the game to help the flow of traffic.

“Uber and Lyft designated pickup and drop off area is on Chanticleer Drive West in a cul-de-sac in front of the HGTC Center,” Valenti said. “That’s the primary Uber and Lyft pickup and drop off. A lot of people looking for convenience to be picked up along 544 or somewhere else on campus, but we want everyone to use that Uber and Lyft pickup area on Chanticleer Drive in that cul-de-sac.”

As it gets darker on Thursday, Valenti said a lot of students also walk to the game, so drivers need to stay alert.