CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina President Michael T. Benson announced plans Thursday on Twitter for new campus projects.

“Have received many queries: ‘What about more parking and academic facilities?'” Benson said on Twitter. “Very happy to report that the next funded project we are moving forward includes both: home for health and human performance AND parking structure!”

CCU said on Wednesday that it was moving forward with groundbreaking plans for a new $20 million indoor athletic facility.

CCU President Michael Benson said Wednesday in a tweet that “final approval was just secured in Columbia” for the new facility. The State Fiscal Accountability Authority approved the project at a meeting on Wednesday.

According to an agenda for the authority’s meeting, the facility is being funded by $5 million from capital project reserves and $15 million from donor gifts.

The facility, which will be located south of Brooks Stadium, will include a full-size synthetic turf football field; a tower for coaches; a training room; video recording platforms; lighting and sound systems; restrooms; and storage space.

The project will not result in any tuition increase or additional student fees, according to the authority’s agenda. The facility is expected to be completed by January 2025.