CCU QB Grayson McCall was one of nine Chanticleers on the Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt teams.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall has signed a second “name, image and likeness’ deal as the Chanticleers prepare for the 2023 season.

Natives Sons, a nationally recognized custom apparel company based in Myrtle Beach, announced the one-year five-figure endorsement partnership with McCall in a news release on Monday, saying it plans to develop an exclusive line of apparel.

“I’m excited to partner with Native Sons,” McCall said. “They have been great to work with, they are a local company and big supporters of Coastal Carolina. Being able to participate in designing my signature line of apparel is very exciting and is a dream that myself and every 21st-century athlete have today.”

Native Sons said McCall will be “an ambassador and make appearances throughout the year at company-sponsored events.

“We are excited to welcome such an extremely talented and well-known player like Grayson onto our Native Sons team,” said Steve Taylor, president of Native Sons. “With Coastal Carolina being right in our backyard, it’s a natural fit for us and it will give the CCU fan base the opportunity to purchase apparel designed by a player they know and love. We’ve created some really fun designs.”

In July, Darlington Raceway announced an NIL deal with McCall in which he will promote the Shriners Children’s presents at the racetrack’s Labor Day race and next year’s NASCAR races at the track. He will also be shown on the raceway’s digital platforms and in marketing campaigns.

It was the first agreement between a student-athlete and a NASCAR-owned track, according to the announcement.

McCall joins the University of South Carolina’s Luke Doty as a Native Sons spokesperson. Doty signed a multi-year NIL deal with the apparel company in 2021.

McCall, a junior, has set an NCAA Division I Football Ball Subdivision record with a 207.6 passing efficiency rating.