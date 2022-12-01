CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday.

In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that he will be recognized during a university memorial program scheduled for April 13.

Grant was very active in campus organizations and “was very excited about theatre,” the university said. He recently was cast to be in the spring theatre production of The Green Bird and was a member of the African American Initiative for Men, the Coastal Activities Board, Marvel Cinematic Universe, People Respecting Individual Diversity and Equality, Students Navigating and Advising Peers and Upstage.

“Please keep his family, friends, classmates, professors, and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers,” the university said. “This is a sad time for all of us and individuals on campus may want to explore support for one another.”

Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating the death Sunday evening. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said later that a student had died from apparent natural causes but did not release a name.

The university said it waited until Wednesday evening to release his name so that his family could “complete notifications and grieve the loss of Devonte.”

The university also explained SLED’s involvement in the matter.

“Per South Carolina law, in the case of a reported death at an institution of higher learning, the institution shall notify the State Law Enforcement Division,” the university said. “SLED, in cooperation with the institution’s campus public safety, leads the joint investigation.”

Anyone who wants to talk to a counselor is encouraged to contact Counseling Services or call 843-349-2305. For faculty and staff, the university also offers support through the Life Services Employee Assistance Program, which provides free, confidential counseling. The number is 800-822-4847.