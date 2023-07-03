CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is opening a new Teal Nation store in downtown Conway, according to its president, Michael T. Benson.

Benson said on Twitter that a second location will open on Main Street in Conway on Sept. 1. The school said the store will be 1,500 square-feet.

“We are thrilled to establish a Teal Nation store in our hometown of Conway,” Benson said in a news release. “The proximity to campus makes this an excellent location to offer all things teal to our students, alumni and friends.”

The school said the store offers a 30% discount to CCU students, faculty and staff, as well as Alumni Association and Chanticleer Athletic Foundation members with valid CINO or membership cards.

CCU opened its first Teal Nation store in Myrtle Beach at Broadway at the Beach in March.

Benson also announced plans for new campus projects last week including a new parking garage and breaking ground on an indoor athletic facility.