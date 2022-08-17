Treasure the therapy dog poses in a pictured released on Aug. 17, 2022, by Coastal Carolina University. (Source: CCU)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s newest employee will accept payment in scratches and treats.

The Conway university has added a certified therapy dog to campus, according to a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

CCU announced the new hire by posting a picture of Treasure, along with her collar, a teal umbrella, a leash and an employee ID.

“She can’t wait to meet all of our students!” the university tweeted, followed by a blue heart, a dog and pawprint emojis.

There’s no word yet on if she’ll be eligible as employee of the year, but never rule out an underdog.