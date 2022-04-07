CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University went at least 18 days last month without any new COVID-19 cases, according to information from the Conway university.

Data was provided for 30 of March’s 31 days.

There were at least 17 cases last month. Most days only had one new case reported, with a peak on March 21, at three.

In March 2021, there were 10 days without a case, according to CCU. There were 54 cases in March of that year, with a peak on March 7, at seven COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, there were three new, positive cases in students from March 24 to March 30 of this year, and four new employee cases during the same time. There was one residential student in quarantine, and three in isolation, as of data updated March 30.

There have been 1,155 positive cases among students, employees and affiliates since July 29. Among those, 844 cases were students, 281 were faculty or staff, and 30 were affiliates.

About 58% of faculty and staff, and 45% of students have been vaccinated against the virus, according to information from the university.

CCU has continued its weekly scholarship drawing this semester, echoing the 10 weeks of drawings in the fall. The university is awarding $10,000 each week, and a full-ride scholarship for a vaccinated student will be announced on April 28. A full-ride scholarship was also awarded in a drawing last semester.