CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is working with J. Reuben Long Detention Center to offer a jail experience class for the fourth year in a row.

The class is for both students working towards a career in law enforcement as well as incarcerated inmates completing a recovery program as part of their sentence.

The class is right next door to the detention center and has 15 students and 15 inmates. The professor of the class, Jennifer Schlosser, said its a 400 level sociology course and interest for it has increased a lot in recent years.

“Everyone in this class is my student equally,” Schlosser said. “They all get a grade, they all have to do the same work.”

Schlosser has taught the course for four years at the detention center. Both the campus students and incarcerated students sit in the same room, same tables and do the same assignments.

Schlosser said they meet once a week and go over sociology-based readings. Students work to understand concepts and apply them to real-life.

Schlosser said the first day of class is always nerve-wracking for everyone, but she tries to create a welcoming environment.

“We use a first-name basis only,” she said. “People can use pseudonyms if they want. No personal information of course, but understanding each other at the level.”

Kat Blanchard, a senior at Coastal Carolina, plans to graduate with a degree in forensic psychology. She said she’s excited for the class because she eventually wants to do something in prison rehabilitation.

“This is like a onetime opportunity kind of thing, you know, so it’s just really great to learn what it’s like from the inside,” Blanchard said.

Chris Lewis is a peer-support specialist with the detention center and works with inmates in their jail diversion program. He said inmates go through therapy, counseling and the class to complete a year-long recovery program as part of their sentence.

Lewis added that some incarcerated students have never set foot in a college classroom, so it allows them to get that experience while earning college credit.

“The community gets to come in and see the people that we see everyday,” he said. “Not just something that society puts a number on, but a human being who has a past and deserves a future.”

Lewis said Horry County judges, solicitors and jail officials want to see inmates in their recovery program succeed and not end up in jail again.