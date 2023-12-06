CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University fraternity is facing a five-year suspension after a “potential hazing” incident.

Officials began investigating the university’s Alpa Chi Rho chapter on March 30 and found a violation of the student conduct code, according to the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act report for the fall semester. The charge was “assessed” on Nov. 7, and the fraternity can appeal.

No details about the incident have been made public. News13 reached out to a CCU spokesman in an email but has not heard back.

The Tucker Hipps Act of 2016 is named after Tucker Hipps, a 19-year-old fraternity pledge at a public South Carolina university who was found dead after an early morning run with his pledge class in the fall of 2014.

This legislation, which was permanently continued by the General Assembly in April 2019, requires the state’s four-year public institutions except for the Medical University of South Carolina and The Citadel, to publicly maintain reports of actual findings of misconduct by fraternity and sorority organizations. The reports include conduct violations regarding the following: alcohol, drugs, sexual assault, physical assault, and hazing.

Information about the alleged Alpha Chi Rho incident is included in CCU’s fall report.