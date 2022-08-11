CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway for a new diesel engine technician facility for Horry Georgetown Technical College students.

The facility is a part of the expansion of the diesel engine technology program at the college.

The building is located at the Atlantic Business Center across from Hwy 501 and features three sliding garage doors — one of which is big enough to fit a tractor-trailer.

The 17,000 square foot facility is double the size of the old one, allowing room for 35 students to enroll in the program.

Construction crews have carved out two classrooms, bathrooms, a conference room, a canteen area and staff offices.

HGTC said last month the facility was expected to be ready for students in August. The school now said construction is expected to be completed in early September.

“There’s such a high demand for diesel technicians,” said Jeff Ball, HGTC Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies Department academic chair and professor. “So, many different people or companies in our service area hire diesel technicians because of the amount of diesel engines that are in automobiles and heavy equipment today.”

Ball said once the facility is finished, it could potentially allow for more students to enroll in the program, which would allow for night cohorts.

Class starts on Aug. 22.