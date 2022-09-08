CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Amarah Barnett is a third grader at Waccamaw Elementary School. For the second year in a row, her lemonade stand raised money to buy school supplies and clothing for her classmates that could not afford it.

Hope Lee, family school facilitator at Waccamaw Elementary, said Barnett has no idea how much her donation has meant to the school.

“She helped really start off our year with the items that we needed,” Lee said.

Barnett started the lemonade stand because she saw many of her classmates were coming to school without backpacks or folders.

“72% of our families do live in poverty,” Lee said. “It’s been very challenging for families, and we definitely have seen a lot of students coming in without any supplies.”

Barnett’s donation is helping those students directly.

“That donation that she brought is gonna really help make an impact for those kiddos,” Lee said.

Lee said Waccamaw Elementary is a Title I school, meaning they get a “big chunk” of money from the federal government. She said the money they get does not always cut it.

“We rely on donations and other community groups to support us,” Lee said.

She said unfortunately donations this year have been scarce.

“With the economy being the way it is, we haven’t had as many donations from the community,” Lee said.

In fact, Barnett’s was the first donation of the year.

“That was very, very sweet,” Lee said. “We were able to purchase some new flip flops for our closet and some pants.”

Lee said Barnett is a model student, and her kindness is infectious.

“She has a lot of friends at the school and the teachers just adore her,” Lee said. “She is definitely known throughout the building. Her little personality shines as she walks these halls.”

She said Waccamaw Elementary School would not be the same without her.

“That little girl is an amazing little girl,” Lee said. “She has just brightened up our lives.”