CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway chapter of the Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a virtual college fair Saturday.

The virtual fair will take place from 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. and will include 18 colleges, the US Army and National Guard and a FAFSA presentation.

The fair is designed for students in 11th or 12th grade who are interested in an interactive discussion with school educators.

To register to attend the fair, you can fill out a form here.