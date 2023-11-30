CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The city of Conway will bring in the Christmas season Thursday with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The city has closed certain roads ahead of the event and warned travelers to be aware of the closures. The Main Street bridge will remain open with traffic detouring on Kingston Street.

On-street parking on Main Street and Third Avenue closed at 11 a.m.

Main Street, Third Avenue, Scarborough Alley and Norman Alley will close at 3 p.m.

Handicapped parking will be available on Second Avenue and Kingston Street. The city said people needing ADA/ handicap parking must present a state-issued pass to officers at Kingston Street.

Main Street and Third Avenue are the designated viewing areas to see the tree lighting ceremony, which is set for 6 p.m.