CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway was awarded a $26,625 grant for a pathways and trails study that will help the city prioritize where trails are needed the most.

The Waccamaw Community Foundation presented the Knight Foundation grant at Monday’s city council meeting.

The study will be completed sometime in 2022, so a full plan can be completed with accurate price estimates.

Waccamaw Community Foundation officials said Conway is home to nearly 30,000 people and is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, but its trail system is lacking, limiting the ability of residents to safely bike and walk.

This study will provide more insight into where trails are needed the most. The total cost to fund the study is $55,000.

The city has contributed a little more than $28,375, and the remainder is covered by the $26,625 from the Knight Foundation Grant.

“In these economic times, everyone is looking at their budget and making sure that they’re spending their money wisely and to the greatest benefit,” said Ellen Barney Sycks, Waccamaw Community Foundation stewardship and communications officer. “So the city of Conway wants to make sure that they’re doing this vital project, but they’re being prudent with tax dollars and with foundation money.”

City officials said this grant helps support the overall goal of connecting all destinations within the city via trails.

Officials said this may include a pedestrian bridge over the Waccamaw River to link downtown Conway to Coastal Carolina University.

“We want to be able to build an entire network,” said June Wood, City of Conway public information officer. “We long to be able to have students and professors who are at Coastal Carolina be able to use something other than a car.”

Wood said they’re expecting a draft master plan to be done within the next month or two and once they get more feedback from the community they’ll move forward with a master plan.