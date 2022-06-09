CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway is in the process of building a new road to help with traffic behind several businesses along Highway 501, according to city spokesperson June Wood.

The new road will run behind Walgreens, Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, and Dunkin Donuts, Wood said. The road will connect Mill Pond Road and 16th Avenue.

There’s currently an unofficial road in that area, Wood said. The construction would give the road an official name — which has not yet been chosen — and would reduce crashes by directing traffic to the intersections at 16th Avenue and Mill Pond Road where there are traffic signals.

The road will have an ADA-compliant sidewalk for pedestrians who often use private property when walking from the recreation center, Wood said.

The city worked with the Jenkins family who owns a small part of the land that was required for the project, according to Wood. The city thanked the family and said the project would not be possible without them granting construction easement.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.