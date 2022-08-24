CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A public charter in Conway attributes its high teacher retention rate to the culture the small school has built in the 12 years since it first welcomed students.

“They are just tired of the big schools they don’t get support from, and they come here, and they can get fingerprints on the program, and they get supported in ways where they haven’t been supported, and that gives me an edge,” said Avery Moore, the principal of the Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports, also known as PALM Charter High School.

The vocational high school uses an academic program that blends a traditional curriculum with vocational skills for the motorsports industries — touting itself as the only school in the nation to do so.

The school has a three-year average of retaining about 90% of its teachers each year, according to data from the school’s 2020-21 state report card. It retained all of its teachers for the 2019-2020 year.

Overall, South Carolina’s public charter schools tend to struggle with teacher retention compared with the rest of the state. Data from the state’s 2020-21 school report cards show that 67.2% of teachers returned to the South Carolina Public Charter School District from the previous year, with a three-year average of 70.4% returning each year. In South Carolina, 93.4% of teachers returned for the 2020-21 school year, with a three-year average of 92.2%.

The Charter Institute at Erksine school district also saw lower numbers, with 84.9% returning from the previous year, which was up from 77.6% from 2019-20, and a boost from 60.9% in 2018-19.

Moore points to a handful of reasons why it can be difficult for charter schools to recruit and retain teachers. For one, charter school funding can be polarizing politically. Moore said the school also has to spend supplies for the motorsports vocational program, including vehicle parts for students to work on — on top of tighter funding.

Charter schools also tend to offer lower salaries.

While salaries and benefits packages vary between districts, South Carolina charter schools pay teachers less than the state average. State report card data show the average teacher salary at $51,862 annually. Teachers at schools authorized by the South Carolina Public Charter School District make $48,552, and teachers at schools authorized by the Charter Institute at Erksine make $46,123. At PALM Charter High School, that is $48,133.

Heidi Roberts was automatically sold after visiting PALM Charter High School a decade ago. A friend had recommended the school to Roberts, whose father and brother are mechanics.

“When I walked in the doors, just the smell of the shop, just the cars, it drew me in,” she said. “It felt like home.”

Now, she works as the school’s academic department chair and the academic specialist.

She said the school’s small enrollment and class sizes help create closer relationships with parents and staff.

“The culture and the climate are just positive here, and we are also like a little family,” Roberts said.

The school has about 175 students, with a cap of 200. Moore said enrollment has dropped slightly since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the school’s student body has doubled in the seven years Moore has led the school.

The school aims to give students motorsports skills early, helping them get a leg up in vocational training that will lead them to quickly securing jobs.

Moore hires individuals from the industry to teach the vocational classes and traditional teachers for the academic programs.

A four-day school week helps, he said, and the small study body allows teachers to feel more supported by the administration.

“Those things give me an edge to recruit really good individuals that I can put on my campus,” he said.

That, in turn, he said, will lead to better outcomes.

“The more I can keep good teachers on my campus, the better my students are getting served,” Moore said.