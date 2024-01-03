CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council on Tuesday afternoon unanimously approved the annexation and development of one of the largest proposed projects ever in the city.

The “Warden Station Tract” project will bring more than 1,700 acres near Pitch Landing Road and Highway 701 into the city.

The council approved the annexation in a first reading about a month ago, and the room was packed for Tuesday’s meeting. During this recent meeting, not many people were there to speak against the project.

“They have gathered together, they’ve worked really hard, they’ve been in contact with council members, and they just aren’t really paying them a lot of attention and I think that they feel defeated,” Jeanette Spurlock said.

The project is expected to bring a mix of about 3,300 multifamily, townhomes and single-family detached residences.

Developers said they are looking to build affordable homes in a 20-year timeline, but it could be sooner.

Spurlock, who has lived in Horry County for more than 30 years, watched the meeting online and said she was shocked when she saw every council member’s hand go up during voting.

“You know, I’m disappointed,” she said. “I’m real disappointed. I feel like there were some things that needed to be done before we did this, and we kind of jumped too far too fast.”

She said flooding is still a concern for many residents and December’s nor’easter brought intense flooding through that area.

As she watched the meeting from work, Spurlock said was upset that not many residents were at the meeting. She said the 4 p.m. meeting time is inconvenient and keeps working people from being able to speak up.

“This was really important to the city of Conway and the residents here,” Spurlock said. “If they want to build this city and do the things they want to do here, they need to give ample opportunity to the citizens to be able to get in and have a say.”

The city has held multiple workshops and public hearings in recent months, but Spurlock said she still does not think enough planning and thought went into the decision.

“Are we not worth it as a city if we want to be the uprising jewel of Horry County, why wouldn’t we want to make sure that we have a solid platform to do that on?” Spurlock said.

In other action, new regulations for electric vehicle charging stations also passed in a first reading. The city said lower voltage chargers can be used anywhere in the city, but fast, high voltage chargers can only be installed in certain areas.

During a workshop on Tuesday, the city council also talked about a nearly 500-acre proposed development between Juniper Bay Road and Highway 378. The development would include nearly 1,800 homes.