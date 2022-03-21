CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council Monday night unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone 18.6 acres of land on Highway 501 to a highway commercial zone.

The ordinance comes at the request of a business owner who wants to relocate an existing business, according to Allison Hardin, the city’s director of planning and development.

Hardin said the city would provide water services to the area but an annexation would be required since the area is not within city limits.

“What that will do is it will bring the potential of additional business into the city limits,” Hardin said. “It’ll provide a little additional space for that property owner to do his business — he may even have the opportunity to have additional businesses on [Highway] 548.”