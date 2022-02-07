Conway City Council denies rezoning of 182 acres along Highway 378 after hearing public’s concerns

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council Monday night denied a request to rezone 182 acres on Highway 378 after hearing from residents concerned about the project.

The property is between Hemingway Chapel Road and Dirty Branch Road along Highway 378 in Conway.

In its request, the applicant, PDN Enterprises, was not specific about its intentions for the property, but it’s the same area that it had requested at an Horry County council meeting months ago for an amphitheater. That request also was denied.

Councilman Alex Hyman asked if officials had received anything saying the redevelopment was for an amphitheater, and Allison Hardin, the city’s planning and development director, said no.

The city’s planning commission previously recommended approval of the request but council denied it after hearing from several members of the public who expressed concerns about traffic and noise.

“I’m here today to say to you, no somewhere needs to stop,” one resident said. “There’s too much land around Horry County that we need to come and disrupt the lives of a lot of people.”

Another resident said: “An amphitheater of this kind will create a feature in our community that will disrupt our history, our value.”

When asked to comment about the city council’s denial of the request, the realtor representing the applicant declined to comment.