CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of sidewalk under the Main Street bridge in Conway has been closed after officials received reports of debris falling from the span.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the city of Conway said barricades have been installed and asked people not to go around them. The bridge remains open.

News13 received photos from a viewer showing pieces of concrete that appear to have fallen from the bridge.

It’s unclear how long the barricades will remain. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified, the city said.

Photo: City of Conway

Photo: City of Conway

Photo courtesy of Steven Cusick

Photo courtesy of Steven Cusick

Photo courtesy of Steven Cusick

Photo courtesy of Steven Cusick

