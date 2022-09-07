CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard flotilla said it was important to recognize Barnett as he begins his journey.

“Today is his day for raising his hand to serve our country, and absolutely I was definitely on board with that idea because it’s necessary to honor what he’s doing,” flotilla Cmdr. John Brown said.

Barnett said he wasn’t expecting a surprise. He said he had always wanted to go into the military, but he didn’t know what branch. Then, he met his recruiter and friend, Zachary Hubbell, who influenced him to join the Coast Guard.

“I’ve always been interested in the military, but I wasn’t quite sure where to go and he helped me navigate through that,” Barnett said.

Hubbell said he thinks Barnett will do well in the Coast Guard.

“I think he’ll be a great asset to the Coast Guard, Hubbell said. “His personality is phenomenal, his work ethic is great and, from what I’ve learned, his community absolutely loves him as well.”

Hubbell said he has known Barnett for four years and is thankful to have been able to watch him grow and be there for him.

“Watching his progress and grow throughout the years has been pretty astounding,” Hubbell said.

Rob Siena, vice commander for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand, planned the surprise send-off for Barnett, saying he is proud of Barnett’s hard work, desire and passion for the Coast Guard.

“Support is going to go with him, and that’s so huge,” Siena said.