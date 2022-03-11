CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway could look to add electric vehicles to its police fleet and its government fleet over the next few years, according to city officials.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long is looking at adding some electric motorcycles to its fleet due to increasing traffic density and motorcycles being easier to maneuver in tight spaces, according to documents.

Documents state it’s getting increasingly difficult to respond to crashes or other incidents with patrol cars due to traffic density. The city also added how it had ordered four Dodge Chargers in December and has yet to receive them.

The city would look to lease four electric motorcycles for a three-year period for a cost of $18,612 annually.

There would also be a total cost of $42,296 to add all the safety equipment which can be recycled when the lease agreements end, according to documents. Council was in favor of Long looking into the possibility of adding the motorcycles to the fleet, according to city spokesperson June Wood.

The city would also use funds from the federal government to begin to convert its government fleet to electric. Wood said with many auto manufacturers, such as Ford and GM, pledging to switch to all-electric cars over approximately the next decade, the city needs to be proactive with their vehicle fleet.

Both items were brought up at the city’s budget retreat. The 2022-2023 budget requires a public hearing and two readings before July 1, according to Wood.