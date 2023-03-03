CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway branch office of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed for renovations for roughly three weeks starting on Monday, the agency said.

DMV officials originally planned to have a mobile unit — the Community Area Response and Emergency Services vehicle — on-site during the closure, but those plans fell through because of what the agency said were “unforeseen circumstances.”

“SCDMV officials know the inconvenience this may cause for residents in this area and apologize for the short notice of this announcement,” an agency news release said.

In an effort to minimize the inconvenience for customers, the SCDMV said it is temporarily expanding capacity at the other area branches during the renovation period. Those include:

Myrtle Beach – 1330 Howard Parkway or 1200 21 st Ave North

Ave North North Myrtle Beach – 107 Highway 57 North

Marion/Mullins – 2757 East Highway 76

Customers are encouraged to use SCDMVOnline.com to complete some of the most common transactions from home. You can renew your driver’s license, exchange your license plate, pay reinstatement fees, purchase a driving record, and more, without visiting a branch.