CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old Conway man is set to spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to dealers, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office.

Kimo Takarra Felton pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-person ring that distributed more than 50 kilograms of cocaine, according to the announcement. He was caught during a wiretap investigation in 2020.

That August, federal agents intercepted cocaine Felton sent to another drug dealer, according to the announcement. When authorities went to arrest him, he opened the door with an assault rifle.

Although he didn’t have prior felony convictions, he received a longer sentenced “based on the significant quantity of drugs he distributed and his possession of firearms during the offense,” according to the announcement, which noted that Felton had other firearms inside his home at the time of the arrest.