CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — As the temperature rises, so does attendance at local farmers markets.

Patrick Elvis, who owns Carolina Shores Apiaries and Farms in Conway, brings his products to farmers markets across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including the Conway Market, the Waccamaw Market Cooperative and the market in Marion with the Historic Marion Revitalization Program.

Elvis works full-time and considers himself to be a hobby farmer. That does not stop him from bringing his own home-grown potatoes, cabbage, honey, garlic and much more.

“I am a native of Horry County,” he said. “My family’s been in farming for four generations. It started out with tobacco farming and small grains, and now, later in life, my fourth generation, I decided I would do hobby farming and produce and honeybees.”

Elvis’ products are nothing like what can be found on grocery store shelves. His products are a bit more unique.

“We have about a hundred chickens at our home that have blue eggs, dark brown, chocolate colored eggs, brown eggs, white eggs,” Elvis said. “We bring a variety of colored eggs to the market and people love the mixed colors.”

Along with farming, Elvis is a beekeeper and brings fresh honey to the market.

“Customers love it because it’s the freshest possible,” Elvis said. “It’s better than their grocery store stuff.”