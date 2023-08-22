CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — City officials, staff, and guests from neighboring departments joined together Tuesday as the Conway Fire Department cut the ribbon on its new training facility.

The facility will allow fire personnel to conduct in-house live fire training.

Before the new facility, Conway Fire Department had to travel to neighboring training facilities during their days off to complete the required training, the city said.

The Conway Fire Department said the facility’s location in the city allows crews to complete training while on their scheduled shift.

The facility is constructed of large, fabricated storage containers that simulates scenarios with live-fire training in single-story homes or multi-story buildings, the city said.

Doors and windows were incorporated and fabricated in the design of the facility to replicate conditions crews would encounter on day-to-day calls.

The city said the total cost of construction for the facility was about $175,000.