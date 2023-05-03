CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway High School Educational Foundation will recognize its Outstanding Alumnus and Educator of the Year at an annual Hall of Fame banquet in October.

Nominations are due by Aug. 1 and can include any living or deceased graduate or educator at Conway or Whittemore high schools, the foundation said in a news release.

The banquet is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and Conway High School. Tickets are $35 and include dinner, entertainment and the recognition ceremony.

A nomination form must be submitted to conwayhsef@gmail.com or mailed to the CHSEF Foundation, PO Box 3073, Conway, SC 29528. Click the link below to download a nomination form.

The nonprofit foundation was founded in 1986 with a mission “to support and enhance educational opportunities in the classroom,” the news release said. It supports Conway High School by allowing faculty members to submit grant requests for classroom equipment or funding projects that would not be included in the regular school budget. More than $100,000 in grants have been awarded since the foundation was formed.

The foundation also provides scholarships to students, and, in the past, has given scholarships to faculty members.

Anyone who wants to establish a scholarship or make a tax-free contribution to support the foundation can mail their donation to Coker Hall, CHSEF Treasurer, P.O. Box 3073, Conway, SC 29528.