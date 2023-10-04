CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intersection in Conway that had been closed while police responded to a report of a suspicious package has been cleared and is safe.
Police said the package appeared to have fallen from a moving vehicle and was then placed next to a traffic light pole by a pedestrian.
Police had closed the intersection at Fourth Avenue and Main Street.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.