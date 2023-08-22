CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council discussed in Monday’s meeting potentially reviving the former Whittemore Elementary School property.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she wants to start from scratch where they are now, devise a plan and move forward.

The former Whittemore Elementary School has been closed to the public for years now. The building was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and was condemned by the city in 2019.

The elementary school is located on Horry Street in Conway and dates back to 1954. News13 last reported on the building back in March, when a fire damaged the building and authorities found a “person of interest” and drug-related items.

“The city had promised different things to be done to help improve the building and before that could be done, then a fire came and destroyed most of the building,” said Mildred Welch of Conway.

Blain-Bellamy said she wants to develop a task force, with hopes that Reverend Cheryl Moore Adamson, members of Whittemore Alumni Association and the city council will join.

Blain-Bellamy said now is the time to make improvements, and Welch agrees.

“To improve the building, maybe not that building but to add something to this community so our children don’t have to walk all the way across town,” Welch said. “There’s only one swimming pool on this side of town.”

Welch has been living in the neighborhood for more than 50 years. She said she would prefer a recreational area for the youth and seniors.

She said that as a community, they need to do better.

“We have a lot of people, alumnis that built in the schools and they want to see things better,” Welch said. “They go away, they come back and it’s the same old thing.”

Welch said that while she herself doesn’t have the answers, she feels confident in her mayor.

“Her heart is in the right place when it comes to Whittemore Elementary School,” Welch said. “That’s where she went to school.”

Blain-Bellamy said the property of Whittemore Elementary School may, at some point, merge and be known as Whittemore Park.

Blain-Bellamy said she wants to continue to move in the right direction.